Where to find Eggplant in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various materials and ingredients that are used to make furniture and cook meals. While you will have access to some of the ingredients early on in the game, there are a good number of them that are hidden in the later biomes that you will need to seek out to make specific meals. Eggplants are just one of the ingredients that you won’t have access to at the start of the game. This guide will show you where you can find Eggplants in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Eggplants in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Similar to ingredients like Potatoes, Eggplants aren’t available at the start of the game. Unfortunately, they reside in one of the later biomes that you need a large amount of Dreamlight to access. You can collect the Dreamlight magic required to access the biomes by completing tasks around the valley and helping the residents complete their quests.

The location where you will find the Eggplants is The Frosted Heights. This is the area to the north of the Forest of Valor biome. The Frosted Heights cost 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock. If you haven’t unlocked the Forest of Valor, the cost to unlock it is around 4,000 Dreamlight. Once you gain access to The Frosted Heights, you will need to save up the Star Coins required to open Goofy’s Stall in the area. After unlocking the stall, you will need to upgrade it at least once before you will find Eggplants or Eggplant Seeds.

If you plan on growing Eggplants, it takes three hours for them to fully grow. During this time, the plants will need to be watered multiple times. If you have unlocked Wall-E, you can continue his quest line to unlock his garden. Doing so will allow you to get Eggplants from Wall-E’s garden on occasion. Of course, Wall-E doesn’t always grow Eggplants so don’t rely on that too much.