Where To Find Daedream In Palworld

Have you ever wanted a Pokemon like Gengar, but cuter? Well, the guys behind Palworld did and created Daedream, a devilishly adorable dark Pal that chases your dreams.

Palworld expands on the monster catcher trope in an Ark-style survival game that keeps on giving. Getting started is as easy as creating your character, finding your first Pal sphere, and hurling it at any and every Pal you spot in the wild. However, not all Pals spawn in the same place and at the same time of the day. While some Pal types prefer to bask in the sun, some would rather lurk in the shadows under the moonlight. Some, in fact, are so rare that they can only be found inside time-locked dungeons in the game. While Daedream can be found in the early game, you’ll have to look for this glowing Pal during a specific time of the day or in a specific place. In this guide, I’ll show you how to catch Daedream in Palworld.

How to Catch Daedream in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Daedream is a Dark-type Pal that only spawns at night in the wild and inside dungeons at any time of the day in Palworld. Thanks to its glowing galaxy-purple hair, you won’t have much trouble spotting it.

I found and caught my first Daedream during the third night in the Grassy Behemoth Hills, so as long as you’ve got a torch and warm clothing equipped, you should be just fine.

If you’d rather sleep during the night, try your luck at one of the dungeons. In Palworld, dungeons look like caves on a mountainside, but they are actually massive once you enter them. Inside dungeons, you’ll find plenty of dark-type Pals like Daedream.

Once you’ve caught a Daedream in Palworld, you can craft the Daedream’s necklace to let it stay near you without summoning it. This means you can have two Pals fighting for you at all times.

Is Daedream Good in Palworld?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Daedream rocks as a starter in Palworld. It’s an original and cute Pal – and a combat champ capable of slinging ranged attacks right after you.

I’ll admit Daedream is not the best base worker, but it doesn’t need to be. Leave that to your Lamballs.

Daedream’s killer typing deals extra damage to most low-level Pals you’ll encounter. Plus, Daedream’s Necklace gives you the upper hand in any encounter, since its Dream Chaser partner trait lets it shine as an extra friend.