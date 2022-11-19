Where to find Deerling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For the first time since Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get their hands on Deerling, a small fawn that is both a grass and normal type. Better yet, those eager to catch the four-legged monster can spot it fairly early into the game and can be one of the first Pokémon they evolve. That said, the Pokémon is only known to appear in just one section of the map. Here’s where to catch Deerling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Deerling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike most Pokémon, Deerling primarily spawns in a specific portion of Paldea, as they can be located in most areas on the south side of the map. As shown below, Deerling habitants span from West Province (Area One) near Cortondo to South Province (Area Five) next to Los Platos. Los Platos is also one of the first towns you will be visiting on your journey, so the Pokémon can join your party just minutes into playing. If you happen to find yourself in Mesagoza, you can also take any of its south exits to find Deerling in the wild nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering the Pokémon is only in South Paldea, we highly recommend fast traveling with the Flying Taxi service if you happen to be on the north side of the map. Deerling takes up number 190 on the Pokédex, and you can even fill out the following slot as the fawn evolves into Sawsbuck just by reaching Level 34. It is probably best to have the Deerling at the back of your party in the meantime, as the amount of standard moves it can learn are limited. Although, the Pokémon can be given a myriad of powerful TMs, such as Magical Leaf, Dig, and Solar Beam.