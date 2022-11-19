The electric-type sheep Pokémon Mareep makes another appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and trainers are likely scrambling to find the adorably fluffy creature. While Mareep prefers grassy areas, this Pokémon won’t be found until a bit past the initial region of Paldea, but catching it can still happen early on in the game. Here’s where to find Mareep in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Flittle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Mareep in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mareep can be found just west of the Uva Academy, outside of the western gate of Mesagoza. This area is called Area Two of South Province, and players should be able to find Mareep’s strolling about on the road as they journey towards their first gym. If none are on the path, look down to the left, off a short butte, as a few tend to congregate there during the daytime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mareep isn’t just a simple electric sheep, however. This Pokémon evolves into Flaafy at level 15, and evolves again into Ampharos where it’s static electricity can become a deadly foe for any other trainers in spite of its gentle demeanor. If you’re searching out Mareeps to capture, perhaps for the Mareep TM material, Mareeps along this trail tend to hover around level 9. Either aim to out level them, or bring along a rock-type Pokémon to ensure an easier time against their attacks.

Ensure that you don’t have a Pokémon in Let’s Go! mode, as this could invite your Pokémon to accidentally defeat the very Mareeps that you’re attempting to capture! When you’re ready to leave Mesagoza, ensure that you have a handful of Pokéballs and healing materials, as each new path tends to bring new Pokémon with amazing abilities for trainers to explore!