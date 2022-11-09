You can find several resources while exploring the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. These resources are critical to improving Kratos’ gear and making it easier to fight against some of the toughest foes in the game. One of the resources you’ll need to be on the lookout for is Dragon Tooth, a rare resource that doesn’t drop too often. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Dragon Tooth in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Dragon Tooth in God of War Ragnarok

As the name implies, Dragon Tooth typically drops from battling against the Dragons in Ragnarok. One of the more common dragon-like foes you can battle against is the Dreki. You will fight against your first one while exploring the mountains of Svartalfheim. It is a large creature, and upon defeating this giant monster, it drops a small pile of the Dragon Tooth resource for you to acquire and bring back with you to Brok and Sindri.

You can find a handful of dragon-like creatures throughout your playthrough of God of War Ragnarok. These creatures will typically be large lizards, and many appear in the side paths and activities you can do in the game. If you’re looking to make specific armor that requires a Dragon Tooth, or other dragon parts that you want to seek out, we recommend taking a break from the main mission and exploring the side activities.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not every side quest or area will have a dragon, and you may have to revisit locations after progressing through the main story. However, it’s always a good idea to take a break from what you’re currently doing to see what other optional encounters you can have, especially if a dragon lurks nearby.