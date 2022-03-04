Where to find D’s brother in Elden Ring

As you work your way through Fia and D’s questlines in Elden Ring, you’ll receive a letter from Rogier letting you know that D, Hunter of the Dead, has a little brother trapped in a slumber deep underground. Here’s how to find him, and what you’ll need to wake him up.

D’s little brother is located in Nokron, Eternal City inside the Siofra Aqueduct. You’ll find him sitting close to the Mist Gate leading to the twin Valiant Gargoyles. We’ve marked this NPC’s location on the map below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to break him out of his trance unless you have D’s Twinned Armor in your inventory. D’s armor can be obtained in one of two ways: You can either kill him when you first meet him, or you can cause Fia to kill him by giving D the Weathered Dagger.

Whichever way you choose, you’ll be able to loot D’s armor off of his body. If you have it in your inventory when talking to D’s brother, you can give it to him, but be advised this will mean you won’t be able to equip it anymore — for now, at least. You’ll be able to reacquire the armor at the end of Fia’s questline. Giving D’s brother his armor isn’t necessary to complete Fia’s quest, but doing so will have a pretty big impact on its conclusion, and it will also net you the Inseperable Greatsword at the end of her quest.