Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and how to evolve them

EvoChrome weapons are a new feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and there’s a Zero Week Weekly Quest that tasks you with evolving EvoChrome weapons by dealing damage. There are no map markers to help you find them though, and no further in-game hints as to how they actually work. There are two EvoChrome weapons to find: the EvoChrome Shotgun and the EvoChrome Burst Rifle, but where are they?

Related: How to eliminate an enemy player 5 seconds after sprinting while Chromed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

EvoChrome weapons are loot, but they only drop under very specific circumstances. In other words, EvoChrome weapons can only be found in Chrome chests. And a Chrome chest is any chest that has been Chrome-ified. You can Chrome-ify any chest using a Chrome Splash, but they can be hard to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, there are two locations on the island where you’ll find a lot of Chrome chests, namely the Lustrous Lagoon and Herald’s Sanctum. The Lustrous Lagoon is the huge crater in the northeast of the map was formerly known as The Daily Bugle, then as the Lazy Lagoon. Herald’s Sanctum was known as The Sanctuary until now. Both locations are absolutely coated in Chrome, so every chest in those areas is a Chrome chest. When you open a Chrome chest, look at the names of the weapons carefully. EvoChrome weapons look just like regular green Uncommon weapons, but they have “EvoChrome” in their name.

How to evolve EvoChrome weapons

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the Zero Week quest description indicates, you evolve EvoChrome weapons by doing damage with them. When you have one equipped, you’ll notice an additional bar below the weapon name. This bar fills whenever you do damage to an enemy player, to a wild animal, or to an NPC (but not to vehicles, structures, trees etc.). When the bar reaches the top, the weapon evolves to the next highest rarity, and therefore gets more powerful the more you use it.