How to eliminate an enemy player 5 seconds after sprinting while Chromed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

One of the Zero Week Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 tasks you with eliminating an enemy player 5 seconds after sprinting while Chromed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The wording of this quest objective is really confusing, we think, because Epic didn’t want to spoil the surprise of what happens when you sprint while Chromed. The thing is that you can’t sprint while Chromed because if you try, you turn into a blob. So what this quest objective really means is that you have to eliminate an enemy player 5 seconds after de-blobifying.

Step 1: Find a Chrome Splash

Screenshot by Gamepur

They’re Epic loot, so they can’t be found at any particular locations, and can take a while to find. Keep an eye out for purple cylinders on the ground, and loot lots of chests. Eventually you’ll find some.

Step 2: Get Chromed then try to sprint

Screenshot by Gamepur

To Chrome yourself, simply throw the Chrome Splash at your own feet, just like you would a Chug Splash. Once Chromed, try to sprint and you’ll turn into a Chrome blob.

Step 3: Find and approach an enemy player

Screenshot by Gamepur

It might even make sense to find an enemy before you Chrome-ify yourself, although that carries its own risks. To be honest, we got lucky. We didn’t even know there was an enemy hiding in the bushes until the Chrome effect wore off and he came dashing out.

Step 4: De-blobify, then quickly eliminate the enemy player

Screenshot by Gamepur

To de-blobify press the button indicated on the left of the screen (pushing in on the left stick if you’re using a controller with a default set-up). Alternatively, the Chrome effect lasts 40 seconds, and you’ll automatically de-blobify when that time runs out. Once you de-blobify, you’ve got 5 seconds to eliminate that enemy, so don’t waste time, just open fire with your best weapon.