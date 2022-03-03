Where to find Eye of Yelough in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring boasts such a wide variety of crafting materials that it should come as little surprise that quite a few of them can only be found in very specific locations. This is the case with the Eye of Yelough, a small fruit that, according to its detailed description, grows in “lands afflicted by frenzy”. The only such place we’ve come across so far is the Ailing Village, which can be found on the Weeping Peninsula.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plenty of Eye of Yelough can be found growing around the outskirts of the village, near the Site of Grace indicated on the above map. To find it, look out for these clusters of bright red berries, which shouldn’t be confused with the more orange-ish Rowa Fruit which also grows in the area. The main challenge here is avoiding the frenzied rats that wander through the area, but this is made easier by gathering while riding Torrent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Items crafted with Eye of Yelough can, conveniently, be used to to counteract the onset of madness (too bad the inhabitants of the Ailing Village seem to have missed it). Clarifying Boluses can reduce the buildup of madness, while Clarifying Cured Meat can be used to increase Focus, which is the stat used to resist both madness and sleep.

Related: How to increase item drop rate in Elden Ring