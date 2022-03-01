Where to find the Faded Erdleaf Flower in Elden Ring – and what it does

With crafting making its way to Elden Ring, a first for a From Software title, there are plenty of different materials to find as you explore every corner of the Lands Between. Some of these materials have obvious crafting applications, but others are more mysterious. Take, for example, the Faded Erdleaf Flower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to its detailed description, it can be “found blooming in rotten lands”. Given Elden Ring’s sheer size, (as well as its multitude of poison swamps) there are more than enough candidates for places to look for Faded Erdleaf Flowers. The only place we’ve seen them, though, is in the Swamp of Aeonia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way to reach this particular swamp is by starting at the Sellia Crystal Tunnel Site of Grace, which is marked above. From there, head away from the ladder, down the tunnel where you will walk out into the swamp. From here, you will find plenty of Faded Erdleaf Flowers in the grassy area before the water. Just watch out for the giant creatures spitting poison into the air. They’re faster than they appear, and they hit hard.

According to its description, the Faded Erdleaf Flower can be used to craft certain items, but we have yet to learn what any of them may be. It’s possible they could bear some relationship to the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, considering that item is crafted using standard Erdleaf Flowers.

Related: How to get more crafting recipes in Elden Ring