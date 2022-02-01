Where to find Feathers for Haven Mask’s in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite’s new Haven skin brings customization to a higher tier, offering players the opportunity to unlock 30 additional unique masks for use with the skin. In order to do so, players will need to scour the lands to find a new currency, feathers, and complete challenges to unlock the masks.

The only method that has reliably been used to find feathers since the 19.20 patch is opening chests during a match. All chests have a chance to drop feathers, and gathered feathers are not added to a players’ inventory, meaning they’re safe from players once initially looted.

Players will want to gather a whopping 440 feathers in order to unlock every possible mask with the Haven skin. Just having the feathers isn’t enough, either: players will need to complete specific challenges to unlock the Haven masks. Finally, players will need access to Haven, meaning either owning the current Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks or enrollment in the Fortnite Crew is necessary for players to find feathers in matches.

Players seeking feathers to unlock all 30 masks would do well to start seeking chests immediately upon landing, as other Battle Pass owners will likely be doing the same. The more chests you manage to open, the higher chance of finding feathers, so start running and get to those chests first!