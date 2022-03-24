Where to find Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring

You may remember Therolina from the fight against Starscourge Radahn. She is one of the NPCs that you can summon to help with the fight. Rather than being a fighter, Therolina is a healer. Because of this, Therolina will not fight when summoned to aid you in combat. Instead, she will throw out Holy Water Pots and use healing incantations to keep you alive while you do all the fighting. Here is where you can find Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain these spirit ashes, you will need to progress Ranni’s questline. Ranni’s questline has a lot of steps, but it starts in the Three Sisters area of Liurnia. To reach this area, you will need to travel to the northern part of Liurnia and go through Caria Manor. Caria Manor is the large building at the top of the hill above War Counselor Iji that fires magic down on you as you approach it. After progressing through the area and beating the boss, you will enter the Three Sisters area. Go to Ranni’s Rise on the far side to begin her quest.

If you need help completing Ranni’s questline, check out our guide on it. During Ranni’s quest, you will meet the Seluvis. He has his own tower to the southeast of Ranni’s. After you complete Ranni’s quest, Seluvis will be found dead in his tower. This is unfortunate for him but fortunate for you. You can use his corpse as a vendor. If you interact with his corpse, you can purchase both Therolina’s and Jarwight’s spirit ashes using Starlight Shards. If you didn’t pick them up, Starlight Shards can be found in the Cathedral of Manus Celes at the end of Ranni’s quest.