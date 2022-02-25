Where to find Flight Pinion in Elden Ring – and what it does

If you’re an archer in Elden Ring, the Flight Pinion in Elden Ring is ever important to find. It will help you craft a specific type of arrow that will give you an advantage in battle. Here’s where to find it.

Flight Pinions can be dropped from birds that you can eliminate in Elden Ring, specifically eagles that perch on the edge of rocky cliffs.

The best spot to farm Flight Pinions is around the Murkwater Coast spawn point. It’s located northeast of the Gatefront Ruins and overlooks a river down below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep running down the edge of the cliff face, and when you get close to the birds, sneak with a press of the left analog stick. Once you’re in a great position, try to strike both eagles at the same time to get the most Flight Pinions possible or carefully take out each eagle one at a time without making the other fly away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the eagle is in an awkward position, feel free to use a bow and arrow by aiming with the L1 button (left bumper on Xbox) and firing with R1 or R2 (right bumper or right trigger).

Once you reach the end of the section near a bridge, return to the fast travel point at Murkwater Coast to repeat the Flight Pinion farming process. It should provide you with around 10 eagles in each run.

Flight Pinions are used in a recipe for Fletched Bone Arrows. You’ll need three Thin Beast Bones and one Flight Pinion to create 10 bone arrows of this type. This will give you a lot more ammo for your bow and arrow at an insignificant cost.