There are multiple resources you will need to find while exploring God of War Ragnarok. These are critical to providing ample upgrades to your weapons and armor as you progress through the game, and they can be troubling to come across. One of the more common ones is Forged Iron. Although it is common, you can expect to spend some time looking for it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Forged Iron in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Forged Iron in God of War Ragnarok

The best way to find Forged Iron is by exploring the game and seeking out coffins and chests that you can investigate. You will need to explore the off-beaten paths in the game to find them. There is a handful in the starting area, while Kratos is looking for Atreus in the forest before the arrival of Thor and Odin. The chests will have a distinct red glow, indicating they have precious resources inside that you can use.

Because Forged Iron is one of the more common resources to locate in Ragnarok, finding it reasonably often throughout your journey won’t be a problem. We recommend ensuring you’re exploring each area, completing the side activities, and investigating any areas you haven’t checked out yet. It’s easy to miss the smaller locations while playing the game, and these hidden areas can have a handful of resources waiting for you to extract and bring back to the shop to make additional weapons and gear. Forged Iron is one of the more straightforward upgrade materials you’ll use at the beginning of the game, and you will later find it in fewer quantities as you locate the many rarer materials.