Where to find Fulgurbloom in Elden Ring – and what it does

When you’re hunting down crafting materials in Elden Ring, it’s likely you’ll have to brave some treacherous circumstances to win your prize. Maybe you have to run through poisonous swamps, or maybe you have to weave between foes deadlier than you. In the case of Fulgurbloom, you’ll have to grab it right out from underneath a bolt of lightning.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To gather Fulgurbloom, we would recommend starting at the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace to avoid the group of trolls to the north. From there, head to the location marked on the above map, just south of the Stormhill portion of Limgrave. Look for patches of yellow flowers being hit by repeated lightning strikes. These strikes indicate the location of Fulgurbloom, which you can (carefully) grab for yourself. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye out for the nearby rams, that aren’t too dangerous on their own but can definitely stagger you if you’re unlucky.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have your Fulgurbloom, you can use it to craft a variety of items with lightning-based effects. These include standard and Drawstring Lightning Grease, Lightningbone Bolts, and fletched and unfletched Lightningbone Arrows. Keep in mind, though, that you can only craft these items if you’ve already secured the appropriate Cookbooks.

