Where to find Glintstone Scrap in Elden Ring – and what it does

You can find Glintstone Scraps in a few locations around the Lands Between, most of which are deep mines or otherwise magical areas. They can even eventually be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold. Because of their limited usefulness in the mid to late game, though, the most important location to find them is probably in Limgrave Tunnels, where there are quite a few you can pick up off of corpses.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Glintstone Scraps are particularly useful for characters that aren’t sorcerers (and have a low Intelligence stat) who will benefit from using Glintstone Sorceries in certain situations. Like most other consumable items, Glintstone Scraps can be equipped to your bottom equipment slot, or to your pouch. Unlike Glintstone Sorceries, they don’t require a staff, memorization, or any Intelligence. They do still consume FP on use, however.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using a Glintstone Scrap will cause a few small projectiles to appear in front of the caster, which pause for a short duration before flying forward. Like many Glintsone Sorceries, these projectiles have a generous amount of tracking built in, which is helpful when dealing with moving enemies. Unlike other ranged options like throwing knives or bows, these projectiles have fairly limited range, meaning they’re less useful when trying to draw individual enemies away from a group.

