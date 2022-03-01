Where to find Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes in Elden Ring

There are a ton of secrets to find while exploring The Lands Between in Elden Ring. These include optional mini-dungeons that culminate in a full boss battle. Your reward for completing these optional battles can range from weapons and spells to spirit ashes. These ashes are summonable allies that can be extremely useful in tough fights. A powerful summon is the Glintstone Sorcerer, but finding the ashes needed is a bit tricky. Read on to find out where to get them.

To find the ashes, you’ll need to head to the Road’s End Catacombs in Liurnia of the Lakes. Getting there requires fighting your way through a narrow passage full of bats, so make sure you’re ready for a fight and are prepared for potential blood loss. The Road’s End Catacombs are extremely linear so you’ll have no issues navigating the mini-dungeon.

After fighting off the two imps, you’ll come into a room with a lever on the left. Pull it, then descend the stairs. Immediately to your left you’ll find a wall with two columns. This wall is actually illusory. Strike it and follow the path forward. Again, it’s very linear, and the few walls you’ll run into are all illusory as well.

Step through the gold mist to enter a boss battle with Spirit-Caller Snail. The ghostly figure that attacks you can hit hard and unfortunately, you can’t kill it. The most you can do is temporarily cause it to disappear, but it will respawn shortly after. The Spirit-Caller Snail’s health bar doesn’t deplete no matter how often you kill your attacker; there’s a reason for that.

Throughout the room you’ll notice small areas of light. Inside will be invisible snails that can be defeated in just a couple hits. Killing them will deplete the health bar. It’s tricky to find exactly where they are so you’ll have to pay close attention to the shifting spots of bright light. That said, it seems like there will always be one near the upper right corner of the room.

Your best bet to win this fight is to use one of your most powerful summons that can act as a distraction while you make spirit escargot. After the battle is over, you’ll be rewarded with the Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes and can warp back to the entrance.