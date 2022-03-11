Where to find Gold Firefly in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring has plenty of crafting ingredients with mysterious descriptions that aren’t particularly helpful if you’re on the hunt for more. The rare Gold Firefly, however, gives especially helpful directions in this regard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to its detailed description, Gold Fireflies can be “found near bodies of water close to Minor Erdtrees.” While there are a few locations that match this description, the one we found that should give you the best returns on your investment is the small pond indicated on the above map, in the Weeping Peninsula just north of the Tower of Return.

Be careful with your approach, since this pond is home to several octopus enemies, one of which is large. It is possible to dash through on Torrent if you want to avoid a fight. However, the giant octopus isn’t as tough as it might appear either. Two-handing a heavy weapon and using charged heavy attacks should break its poise extremely quickly, giving you big windows for critical hits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However you choose to get them, your new Gold Fireflies can be used to craft Gold-Pickled Fowl Feet, which increase the number of runes dropped by enemies for a short period of time. This is, of course, useful for farming runes for levels or a big purchase. Before crafting them, you will first need to acquire the Missionary’s Cookbook [2].

