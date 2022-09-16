Where to find gold nuggets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will undoubtedly be picking up countless materials to use for crafting as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. These materials, while used for making furniture for your home and the valley, are also used for many quests to craft items for the residents. After a while, you will be tasked with grabbing rarer and rarer items such as Gold Nuggets. This guide will show you where you can find Gold Nuggets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Gold Nuggets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You probably won’t know that Gold Nuggets exist in the game until you are tasked with crafting an item that requires Gold Ingots. Gold Nuggets are mainly used to craft Gold Ingots so that you can make various furniture items at the crafting table. This is similar to the way that Iron Ore is only used to make Iron Ingots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get Gold Nuggets, you can actually get them in a few different biomes in the valley. The following biomes all have Gold Nuggets:

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

Forgotten Lands

Each of these biomes costs a decent amount of Dreamlight to enter. The cheapest of these biomes to unlock is the Sunlit Plateau. Opening the way to this biome will cost you 7,000 Dreamlight. The other biomes cost 10,000 and 15,000 to unlock. If you want the most Gold Nuggets, you will want to spend the 15,000 Dreamlight it costs to unlock the Forgotten Lands.

Once you have any of these biomes unlocked, talk to a resident that is assigned to the mining role. Ask them to hang out and take them with you. You will be mining the Rock Spots which are the larger black rocks sprinkled around the edge of the biomes. Having a resident with you will increase your chances of getting Gold Nuggets and will also increase your chances of getting additional materials.