Where to find Gold-tinged Excrement in Elden Ring – and what it does

As hard as it is to believe, yes, Elden Ring will have you searching for Gold-tinged Excrement in order to use it as a crafting material. No matter how odd it sounds, the item makes for two excellent throwables that can be quite damaging to almost all enemies. Better yet, the crafting material is out in the open in one massive section of the map.

You can discover the material most often in Limgrave. Although it is spread throughout the region, the woods north of Church of Elleh and around Mistwood Ruins each hold at least five of the material. It is mainly located around bears and boars, but it also has a chance of being dropped by these creatures. Though, if you are desperate for the item, it is also located around the two massive Runebears in Mistwood Ruins, as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gold-tinged Excrement is used as an ingredient for the Fetid Pot and Roped Fetid Pot recipes. These items are both throwables that are capable of causing poison buildup to enemies, with the only difference being that Roped Fetid Pots can be thrown behind you. Though, the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 4 is required to craft both pots; coincidently, the book is also next to a Runebear in the northern part of Mistwood Ruins.

Related: Where to find Mushroom in Elden Ring – and what it does