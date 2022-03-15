Where to find Golden Centipede in Elden Ring – and what it does

Among Elden Ring’s rarer crafting materials, Golden Centipedes are incredibly difficult to find in Elden Ring’s early locations. According to their detailed description, they can be “found near churches”. Despite this, you won’t find any in the vast majority of churches you come across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A great early location for finding Golden Centipedes is the Church of Pilgrimage, which is at the northernmost end of the Weeping Peninsula, as shown on the above map. When you arrive at the church, simply head inside to pick up four Golden Centipedes next to the statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike most other crafting materials, Golden Centipedes will not respawn when you rest at Sites of Grace. This means you’ll want to use them sparingly, at least early in the game. It also means you’ll probably need more than one good location to find them. One area worth exploring is Siofra River, which you can enter through the Siofra River Well in Mistwood. There are several Golden Centipedes around this area, with the easiest to find being right next to this statue in the ruined temple near the river’s entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have some Golden Centipedes, you can use them to craft Rejuvenating Boluses, which can be eaten to prevent the buildup of the Death Blight status. You can also use them to craft Sacred Order Pots, which can be thrown at enemies to inflict a large amount of Holy damage. Note, though, that to craft these items you will first need to acquire their associated Cookbooks.

Related: All torch monument locations in Siofra River Well in Elden Ring