All torch monument locations in Siofra River Well in Elden Ring

To access certain content in Elden Ring, you’ll have to interact with your environment in particular ways at times. Inside the Siofra River Well, a certain boss fight is locked behind a mini-puzzle that requires you light torches scattered around the area. Here’s how to light them, and where you can find all of them.

To light a torch, walk up to it and interact with it. Your character will then ignite it. Below is a map showing the locations of all eight torches. Each torch is marked with a marker depicting a person.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you light every torch, you’ll receive a message claiming that “horned remains” have become empowered. In the southern part of the map, you’ll find the aforementioned remains at Hallowhorn Grounds. Interact with them to access the boss fight with the Ancestor Spirit.

A similar puzzle exists in Nokron, Eternal City. Here, however, you’ll have to light six torches instead of eight. This puzzle grants you access to the Regal Ancestor Spirit boss battle, which is a slightly tougher version of Siofra River Well’s boss.

Some of Elden Ring’s secrets will require a little bit of out-of-the-box thinking to access. If you’re wondering how to access the Liurnia Divine Tower, or how to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus, check out our coverage on this massive title.