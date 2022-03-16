Where to find Golden Sunflower in Elden Ring – and what it does

There may be a handful of golden crafting materials in Elden Ring, but there isn’t one quite like Golden Sunflower. This strange glowing plant aids in equipping your armaments with holy damage and can even help lower the effectiveness of enemies’ holy attacks. Despite its capabilities, the material cannot be bought and is only present in small sections of the map.

Golden Sunflower mainly spawns in areas that are close to Minor Erdtrees. However, the material is most populated within Altus Plateau, located in the northwest part of the map. Most of its Golden Sunflowers are in a valley that is directly east of Altus’s Mirage Rise location (as marked below). Its Golden Sunflowers are few and far in-between, but they are bright enough to spot from a great distance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The material is used to craft all items that revolve around dealing or negating holy damage — an element most lethal against undead creatures. This includes Holy Grease, Sacred Order Pot, Haligbone Bolts and Arrows, as well as Holyproof Dried Liver. Luckily, you can unlock these items’ recipes just by finding the Missionary’s Cookbook [4] from Minor Erdtree Church, also set in Altus Plateau.

