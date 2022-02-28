Where to find Grave Violet in Elden Ring – and what it does

Grave Violet is one of the many plants in Elden Ring that is exclusive to certain types of areas. For this material, the environments that is in can be quite dangerous, but the item crafted with it is one powerful consumable. Here’s where you can find this purple-leafed plant and how it will be aiding you in battle.

Grave Violet is primarily found in all of the catacombs you’ll encounter throughout The Lands Between. This includes those that can be discovered earlier in the game, like Minor Erdtree Catacombs and Impaler’s Catacombs (as marked below). When inside of catacombs, you will notice the plant in tunnels and corners of rooms. Expect to find two or three Grave Violets inside of each you visit, but as they do have Sites of Grace nearby, farming the crafting material can be a breeze.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The item is only known to be a part of the Rancor Pot’s recipe. The pot works as a thrown consumable that releases spirits which attack nearby enemies. Coincidentally, you can unlock this recipe by collecting the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [9] from inside of Tombsward Catacombs — also known to hold Grave Violets. Tombsward Catacombs is located north of the Minor Erdleaf Tree in Weeping Peninsula. Once the cookbook is acquired, the Rancor Pot can be made with two Grave Violets and one Human Bone Shard.

