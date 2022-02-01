Where to find Gunnar in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 – Gunnar Location

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 continues to roll out new content weeks after the map flipped. There are plenty of new quests to keep you busy, but if you’re after the best weapons in the game you’ll need to take on the various bosses that have been scattered around the map. Update 19.20 has dropped and gives players the chance to take on a brand-new mythic boss called The Gunnar.

Where to Find The Gunnar

Image via Epic Games

Edit by Gamepur

Also introduced in Update 19.20 was a new location called the Covert Cavern. This place can be found on the Western side of the map. Covert Cavern is just to the northeast of Camp Cuddle and southwest from Logjam Lumberyard. The POI is surrounded by mountains and has several ways in, including a large entrance at the top of the mountain or a few entrances closer to ground-level.

Once you’re inside Covert Cavern, you’ll have a whole host of IO guards to contend with as well as Gunnar patrolling the area. Gunnar is a Brute with 650 Health and 650 Shields, making them a formidable tank. He patrols the POI, so you might need to do a bit of searching to find where he is at any given moment. Not only will you need to contend with the beefy Gunnar, but you’ll also have his bodyguards to contend with, so this is not a boss to take lightly. We recommend making plenty of preparations before you take him on.

When you do manage to take him down, the Gunnar will drop the Mythic Gunnar’s Stinger SMG as well as a Keycard and a marker will appear guiding you to a nearby Vault, so it is worth putting in the effort to beat him.