Where to find Hippogriffs in Hogwarts Legacy

Hippogriffs are among the most magical creatures you can find in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. These creatures are not easy to obtain but they sure are worth catching. This is because you are able to use them as mounts. Just imagine soaring over the highlands or Hogsmeade on the back of a Hippogriff. Of course, you need to be able to track these beasts down first which is much easier said than done. This guide will show you where you can find Hippogriffs in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hippogriff locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hippogriffs are not that easy to find, especially since there is only one area where you can find them roaming about. Before you can catch one of these majestic creatures, you will first need to progress through the game to the point where you have the Nab-Sack and have learned how to catch creatures and care for them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can easily find Hippogriffs in the Forbidden Forest just like the Unicorns. A Hippogriff Den can be found next northeast of Jackdaw’s Tomb and southwest of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flame fast travel point.

Related: Where to find Mooncalfs in Hogwarts Legacy

I you aren’t interested in obtaining a Hippogriff the old-fashioned way, you are able to get your own simply by playing through the campaign. During your first beasts class, you will meet Highwing. Later in the campaign, you will help Natty with a quest and discover that the poachers have kidnapped Highwing. At the end of the quest, you will automatically unlock Highwing as a mount.

How to catch a Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hippogriffs are one of the more difficult creatures to catch in Hogwarts Legacy. This is because it takes a while for the Nab-Sack to capture them. If you want a greater chance at nabbing a Hippogriff, you will want to use the Disillusionment spell to sneak up on them. You can then use the Levioso spell or the Arresto Momentum spell to hold one in place while you use the Nab-Sack. There is a chance that you will need to use both spells so make sure you keep them both on your hotbar.