There are plenty of fantastic beasts in Hogwarts Legacy that you can catch if you know where to find them. You can discover big and small creatures, some being covered in fur and others having massive eyes like the moon. Mooncalfs are just one of the many beasts in the world of Hogwarts Legacy and they are some that you shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down. Of course, you need to know where to look if you want to get your hands on a few of these animals. This guide will show you where to find Mooncalfs in Hogwarts Legacy.

Mooncalf location in Hogwarts Legacy

There are many Mooncalf Dens in Hogwarts Legacy, so you won’t need to travel very far to find one. In fact, one of the closest dens to Hogwarts is in the Forbidden Forest. Once you learn how to catch and tend to beasts, make your way to the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame travel point and head west. You can find the Mooncalf Den near the only Unicorn Den in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other Mooncalf Den that is located near Hogwarts is found near the Quidditch Field. This is the same place that Deek takes you during the quest when you catch your first Mooncalf. To reach this area, follow the road that runs up the cliffs that overlook the Quidditch Field. Or you can use your broom to fly up there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are more Mooncalf Dens around the map that you can find as you progress through the story. Checking out the various dens will give you more of a chance at finding shiny versions of this beast as well.

How to catch Mooncalfs in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can catch a Mooncalf, you will need to wait until nighttime. As their name suggests, you can only find this creature when the moon is out. During this time, you can usually find a decent group of them within a den. When trying to catch a Mooncalf, make sure to sneak up on it with the Disillusionment spell and use Arresto Momentum to slow one down to increase your chances of catching it.