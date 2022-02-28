Where to find Kenneth Haight in Elden Ring

As you explore the Lands Between in Elden Ring, you’ll probably find that quite a few of its inhabitants are eager to ask for your assistance. One of the first people you might find who seems to be in dire need of help is Kenneth Haight, who claims to be the rightful heir to Limgrave, (although whether or not you trust him is a different matter entirely).

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Kenneth Haight for the first time, you want to take the road north of Agheel Lake, crossing the bridge from east to west. Then, where the road forks, take the left path, which runs north of Mistwood. As you head down the path you’ll eventually see a large chunk of ruins (the northernmost location marked above) arched over an enemy encampment on the road. As you approach, you should hear Kenneth shouting out for help. Although you’re free to fight the enemies below him, it’s also easy enough to skirt around them undetected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the top and speak to Kenneth, he’ll inform you of his noble status, (while struggling to hide his disdain for you) and ask that you help retake his fort, the aptly named Fort Haight, which lies to the south, on the opposite side of Mistwood (the southernmost location on the above map). It’s up to you, though, whether or not you choose to aid Kenneth in this task. If you choose to clear out Fort Haight and return to Kenneth for your reward, he will later relocate to the top of Fort Haight.

Related: How to rematch Grafted Scion in Elden Ring