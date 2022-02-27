Where to find Land Octopus Ovary in Elden Ring – and what it does

Land Octopus Ovary is a crafting material in Elden Ring that is included in a range of item recipes. It can be a chore trying to collecting it, though, as some of the enemies that hold it can be painfully difficult to defeat. Thankfully, there are two locations that make discovering the material a breeze.

As expected, Land Octopus Ovaries are found most often after defeating and pillaging octopuses. The creatures come in various sizes, but we recommend fighting the smaller, much weaker ones for the material. An ovary is not guaranteed to drop from beating these. However, you will have the highest chances of finding one from the octopuses in Liurnia of the Lakes or those just north of Coastal Cave in Limgrave (as marked below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

The organ plays a key role in crafting items that temporary increase your Robustness, a stat that factors in your chances of immunity to blood loss and frostbite status effects. These items include Staunching Boluses (which only cures blood loss), Invigorating Cured Meat, and Invigorating White Cured Meat. It is worth noting that the Invigorating White Cured Meat is the most valuable of the three, as its temporary boost in Robustness lasts at least twice as long as the other two items.

If you’re looking to craft Invigorating White Cured Meat, be sure to unlock its recipe first by owning the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2], which can be bought from Merchant Kale in Limgrave’s Church of Elleh for 500 Runes.

Related: Where to find Strip of White Flesh in Elden Ring – and what it does