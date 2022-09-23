Where to find Lava Dust in Slime Rancher 2

Lava Dust is one of the more difficult resources to find in Slime Rancher 2. You can locate it by exploring dangerous territory, typically full of lava, which makes it dangerous. Not only is the environment trying to hurt you, but some slimes have explosive tendencies, and exploring here can be difficult. Still, Lava Dust is valuable, and you want to find it regularly. This guide covers where you can find Lava Dust in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Lava Dust in Slime Rancher 2

You can find Lava Dust by exploring Ember Valley. It’s one of the two regions you can unlock after thoroughly exploring your starting location, Rainbow Fields. You want to find the Pink gordo on the northwest side of Rainbow Fields, close to where you initially find the Tabby slimes. The only way to make this gordo move is by feeding it a large amount of food, which will consist of anything you can find. It’s not picky. After it receives enough food, it will eventually explode and reveal a geyser underneath it. You have to stand on the geyser to take you to a cliff, where you will find a device to discover a teleporter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The teleporter will take you to Ember Valley, and from there, you will need to travel to the far west, where you will find an area covered in lava and fire, along with Batty, Crystal, and Boom slimes. The Boom slimes are the most dangerous because they will explode every so often, and this will damage you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve already discovered Deep Brine and Primordy Oil, you will know what Lava Dust looks like. It will look like black goo from the ground but will have a few specks of fire and lava, indicating it’s Lava Dust. You will need to use your Vac to collect it, and you will need the Resource Harvester upgrade to add it to your inventory.