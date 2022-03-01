Where to find Melted Mushroom in Elden Ring – and what it does

With its gigantic world and wide variety of environments, Elden Ring has no shortage of different crafting ingredients to find. One of the strangest (although it’s a crowded field) might be the Melted Mushroom, which can be used to craft Soap and highly flammable Oil Pots.

A look at the detailed description for Melted Mushrooms lets us know that we can find it in the Eternal City. The problem is, this isn’t likely to be an easily accessed area early on in the average playthrough. Which leaves us with one other clue: that it also “grows in the false night”. Luckily enough, there is one area that fits the bill, and is also relatively easy to reach: Siofra River.

To get to Siofra River, you’ll need to find the top of the Siofra River Well, which is right next to the Minor Erdtree in Mistwood, at the location marked below. Once you head inside the well, take the elevator down (and down some more) until you reach the bottom, where you’ll find a Site of Grace.

The area between this Site of Grace and the entrance to the large temple will have a few Melted Mushrooms for you to grab. It should also be entirely safe to explore. If you gather all the mushrooms here and still need more, remember that resting at or fast-traveling to a Site of Grace will replenish them.

