Where to find Missionary’s Cookbook [1] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Crafting is an integral part of Elden Ring. You can craft almost every item you can stumble across in the open world, but you’ll need to acquire the proper skills first. To craft any item, you need a Cookbook. These are scattered around the game’s regions, waiting to be discovered. This guide explains where to find Missionary’s Cookbook [1] and what it unlocks for you to craft.

Where is Missionary’s Cookbook [1]?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can buy Missionary’s Cookbook early on in Elden Ring, depending on the direction you head in first. Kalé, the merchant in the Church of Elleh, has this Cookbook in his inventory. You’ll need to speak to him a few times to get to the shop, but you can buy it for 1000 Runes once you have. You probably haven’t unlocked the ability to level up yet at this point in the game, so it’s a wise choice to invest your Runes in a Cookbook before you lose them.

What does Missionary’s Cookbook [1] unlock?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you own Missionary’s Cookbook [1], you’ll unlock the ability to craft the following items.

Holy Water Pot

Roped Holy Water Pot

These are items you can find or buy in the world, but it’s not always possible to take a quick detour back to a merchant. That’s why it’s worth buying this Cookbook early, giving yourself an advantage over other players later in the game, able to create items that have a powerful effect on future bosses without the need to halt your progress.