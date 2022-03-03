Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a feature that you may not interact with much in your playthrough, but it can be a real boon to any player who masters it. You’re able to craft almost every item in the game, allowing you to gain an advantage over any boss, thanks to your knowledge of the world and the crafting materials in it. This guide explains where to find one of the Cookbooks that allows you to craft items, Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1].

Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1]

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can purchase Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1] from Kalé at the Church of Elleh. He’s the vendor there that you meet reasonably early on in the game, providing you start heading in that direction. The Cookbook will cost you 500 Runes, making it one of the cheaper Cookbooks to purchase in the game.

What does Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1] unlock?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you buy Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1], you unlock the recipes to craft all of the following items. Note that you’ll need all the relevant materials to prepare them, which the game will outline for you in the crafting menu.

Bone Arrow

Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Staunching Boluses

Pickled Turtle Neck

These items each have their uses, though they differ depending on the type of character you’re currently running. Most players will need a couple of these items, while ranged specialists can use all of them.