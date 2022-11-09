The Crucible has returned to God of War Ragnarok. It’s a location where Kratos and Atreus trained while they were first making their way through the nine realms in 2018’s God of War. You can unlock this location again, but it requires a bit of legwork to make it happen. First, you need to find two seeds that lead you to Muspelheim. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Crucible in God of War Ragnarok.

All Muspelheim seed locations in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the first seed relatively early on in your God of War Ragnarok campaign. It will appear while you are exploring Svartalfheim, the realm of the Dwarves. It will be inside a legendary chest that is difficult to miss while exploring the Bay of Bounty before you enter this location. Next, it will appear at Modvitnir’s Rig, opposite Dragon Beach. You can grab this seed while attempting to complete In Service of Asgard for Mimir.

However, the second seed is much more challenging to track down. The only way to find it requires a good amount of story progression. You will need to reach the point where you unlock Kratos’ third weapon, the Draupnir Spear, thus unlocking several unique locations for you to explore. You can use the spear to lift you or to destroy the yellow-glowing rocks you discover while roaming around the nine realms.

After you have the spear, return to Svartalfheim, and make your way to Dragon Beach. You can now reach the higher-up location you might have previously struggled with reaching. When you get to the top, follow the path, take a left, and then take another left. You will encounter a Bergsra and some Grims protecting a small pile of gold area. After defeating those monsters, grab the fire bomb behind them, and use it to destroy the gold area, and there will be a legendary chest inside it, with the second Muspelheim seed.