What are Ratatasks in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Ratatasks are a series of unique challenges players can perform while playing God of War Ragnarök. God of War Ragnarök introduces many new mechanics, quests, and challenges for Kratos and Atreus to tackle. Completing these challenges grants various rewards, such as character experience or strong weapons and armor. This guide will explain the Ratatasks system in God of War Ragnarök.

What Ratatasks are in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök introduces many new faces for you to meet and interact with. Most of these people will be enemies, but not all new characters are hostile. After the first act of the campaign, you will meet Ratatoskr, the caretaker of the world tree, Yggdrasil.

Ratatoskr will make his entrance with style and cunning. His spirit was an ability in the previous game, but he is here in his physical form. This sentient squirrel will introduce himself to Kratos and Atreus and reside in the realm between realms at Sindri’s house. You can come back here to speak to him and his more bitter self, and he will grant you a Labour called Ratatasks.

Ratatasks is a list of in-game challenges you can complete while adventuring around the many realms of Ragnarök. These missions are broken into four categories, and they are as follows.

Ratatasks: Anxious

Ratatasks: Arrogant

Ratatasks: Bitter

Ratatasks: Perfectionist

These tasks are broken into three tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Each rank will grant many experience points, and completing all tasks will award you rare items and upgrades. These tasks range from menial activities, such as breaking pots, or complicated ones, such as specific combat maneuvers.

Make sure to visit Ratatoskr after each significant story event and continue to check off each Ratatask he gives you. Doing the Ratatasks will help you take out hostile forces that await you in God of War Ragnarök.