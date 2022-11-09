Where to find Odin’s Ravens at The Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarok

Odin’s Ravens were hidden everywhere in God of War 2018, and they’re back in God of War Ragnarök. Odin’s Ravens was the hardest set of collectibles players could hunt in the open world, but they didn’t provide much benefit beyond getting a trophy. Odin’s Ravens offer great upgrades to players who track them down. This guide will explain where to find Odin’s Ravens in The Temple of Light location in God of War Ragnarök.

All Odin’s Ravens in the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarok

The first raven will be within eyesight shortly after Tyr shows Kratos how to platform off walls. Proceed down the main story path until you start climbing a circular ramp. As you climb the circular ramp, stick to the left side until you find a ledge on which you can drop down.

Related: All Legendary Chests at The Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you drop down this ledge, fend off the explosive Wretches you will come across. After they’re dispatched, you can drop down to your left to grab a Legendary Chest but stick to the right, and you’ll come across a dead end. Odin’s Raven will be behind the gate, seemingly out of reach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take a few steps back until you can see a pillar on your left with a reflective crystal. Aim your Leviathan Axe at the angle pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aim towards the lower section of the crystal until the aim line turns blue. Throw the axe to secure the first Odin’s Ravens in the Temple of Light.

The second and final raven in the Temple of Light is much simpler to secure than the first. After grabbing the first raven, follow Tyr and head to the primary objective marker as you fight through the Temple. After you are near the top of the temple, you will fight a large group of light elves on a large circular platform. After you dispatch the elves and advance up the circular walkway, Odin’s Raven will be on a platform in plain sight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit him with your axe, which will take care of both ravens in the Temple of Light location. Grabbing many ravens will grant you access to powerful rewards in the Niflheim realm.