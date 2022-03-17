Where to find Old Fang in Elden Ring – and what it does
Prepare for a bit of intense dentistry.
As you travel The Lands Between in Elden Ring, you’ll need to keep a careful eye out for new crafting materials that pop up. The crafting system in the game relies on being able to find specific items to craft the gear and upgrades you need, but sometimes finding material can be tough. With a world as big and open as Elden Ring’s, finding specific material can become a chore.
If you’ve been searching high and low for an OId Fang, here is everything you need to know about the material, including where to find it.
What is Old Fang and where can it be found?
Old Fangs are a crafting material in Elden Ring, used to create Redmane Fire Pots. These are a consumable item that can be thrown at an enemy to inflict heavy fire damage. The description on Old Fangs says that they are a rare specimen of beast fang which have a second, smaller tooth sprouting from the root of the main fang.
Old Fangs can be found in many places in The Lands Between, including:
- Chance to drop when fighting carnivorous beasts
- On a corpse hidden behind a large cluster of Poison Pods in northern Liurnia
- Dropped by the Lion Guardian of Stormveil
- Dropped by one of the Misbegotten enemies past the caged spirit in Castle Morne
- Sold by Pidia at Caria Manor
- In a small stable outside the Fortified Manor at Leyndell Royal Capital
- Found on the bones that the Gnolls are eating when you first meet them at Crumbling Farum Azula
- On a corpse in Gaol Cave
- Found on a corpse hanging off a ledge north of the Dragon Temple in Crumbling Farm Azula
- Found on a corpse hanging over the edge of the cliff at Siofra River Well