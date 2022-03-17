Where to find Old Fang in Elden Ring – and what it does

As you travel The Lands Between in Elden Ring, you’ll need to keep a careful eye out for new crafting materials that pop up. The crafting system in the game relies on being able to find specific items to craft the gear and upgrades you need, but sometimes finding material can be tough. With a world as big and open as Elden Ring’s, finding specific material can become a chore.

If you’ve been searching high and low for an OId Fang, here is everything you need to know about the material, including where to find it.

What is Old Fang and where can it be found?

Old Fangs are a crafting material in Elden Ring, used to create Redmane Fire Pots. These are a consumable item that can be thrown at an enemy to inflict heavy fire damage. The description on Old Fangs says that they are a rare specimen of beast fang which have a second, smaller tooth sprouting from the root of the main fang.

Old Fangs can be found in many places in The Lands Between, including: