Where to find Oricorio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – All forms

Pokémon games sure do love their birds. Throughout the series, we’ve caught the likes of Pidgey, Hoothoot, Taillow, and more. Generation 7 brought us Oricorio, a bird that can actually change forms. These give it not only different colors, but different types as well. Sun and Moon offered four different forms when they introduced Oricorio, and all four can be found in Scarlet and Violet as well.

How to catch Oricorio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You’ll be able to catch Oricorio pretty early on in Scarlet and Violet. It only has one habitat, favoring the Southern Province where the games begin. It also happens to like flowers, so keep that in mind as you search for one in the wild.

Note that you’ll only be able to catch two of Oricorio’s four forms, but don’t worry, the others are easy enough to get. You’ll see the yellow Electric/Flying Pom-Pom Style (pictured above) and the red Fire/Flying Baile Style in the wild. If you want all four forms, then be sure to catch that number of Oricorio before moving on to the next step.

How to get all Oricorio forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get the remaining two forms, you’ll have to use special items. Luckily, they’re sold by any Delibird Presents location after you’ve obtained three gym badges. Do that, then check the store to see four kinds of Nectar in stock, each priced at 300 Pokédollars or League Points.

Feeding these different Nectar colors to Oricorio is how you’ll get it to change forms. Pink Nectar activates the Pa’u Style, which is a Psychic/Flying type. Purple Nectar gets you the Ghost/Flying-type Sensu Style. If you make a mistake or wish to revert Oricorio to a previous form, simply use a different color Nectar — it’ll work every time. Feeding Oricorio Red and Yellow Nectar is how you can switch it to Baile and Pom-Pom Style, respectively.