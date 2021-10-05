Where to find Raven in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Throughout Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite, players can expect new NPCs to arrive on the map. While the season began with 17 different NPCs, we have already seen more arrive over the last couple of weeks. Each NPC will offer players different services, often in return for Gold Bars that they can collect while playing.

Raven is a recent addition and can be found near the Hydro 16 Power Plant. Hydro 16 can be found directly east of the Sludgy Swamp site. As you get closer to the area, you will be able to see a speech bubble showing where the NPC is. They could be inside the building or wandering around outside.

Just like all the other NPCs, Raven has a punchcard of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass and Gold Bars to buy various items in the game.