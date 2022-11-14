Where to find rubber in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is a game where every material you gather matters and is needed to craft items to survive. The wastelands of Appalachia are not a kind place and you will need all the help you can get. One of the more difficult-to-find materials is rubber. Rubber is required if you want to build high-quality armor and armor mods. It is also needed for a good number of camp items. This guide will show you where you can find rubber in Fallout 76.

How to get rubber in Fallout 76

Like other materials in the game, you can get rubber by scraping objects that you find scattered about the wastelands of Appalachia. While other crafting components like steel are more common, you can find rubber in a fair number of places. You will want to gather this material especially if you plan on crafting a lot of armor. Most armor pieces require rubber to craft them as well as ballistic fiber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get your hands on rubber, you will first need to know what objects in Fallout 76 can be scrapped to get this material. While searching the wasteland, keep an eye out for the following items to scrap:

Basketballs

Bonesaw

Coolant

Deflated Kickball

Extinguisher

Kickball

Large Baby Bottle

Life Preserver

Mine Suit Breather

Mine Suit Filter

Mop

Plunger

Small Baby Bottle

Spatula

Surgical Tray

Toy Alien

As you can see, there is a fair number of items that will give you rubber. Each of these items can be scrapped to receive anywhere from one to three rubber.

Related: Where to find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76

If you want to get a large quantity of rubber, you will need to visit a few locations around the map. Keep in mind that this works better if you are on a private server so that other players can’t beat you to the items. Search the following areas to get rubber:

Blackwater Mine – Area is filled with Mole Miners that you can get Mine Suit Breathers and Mine Suit Filters from.

Area is filled with Mole Miners that you can get Mine Suit Breathers and Mine Suit Filters from. Grafton High School – Large number of kickballs in the area that can be scrapped to get a lot of rubber.

Large number of kickballs in the area that can be scrapped to get a lot of rubber. AVR Medical Center – Tons of surgical trays that you can scrap for rubber.

Make sure to check the areas listed above daily to get as much rubber as possible. Since these locations are popular, you may have a harder time finding items. To get extra scrap, you can also take control of some of the workshops around the map.