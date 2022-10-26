Where to find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76

Weapon and armor crafting is a huge part of what you will be doing in Fallout 76 and is what will help you survive in the wastelands. When everything is out to get you, it is best to have a strong weapon at your side and some tough armor covering your behind. Fiber Optics are one of the crafting materials you will need the most when you start getting to the endgame content. This guide will show you where you can find Fiber Optics in Fallout 76.

How to get Fiber Optics in Fallout 76

Once you start making yourself some high-end gear like Secret Service Armor and start to craft powerful weapons, you are guaranteed to need Fiber Optics. It is also a necessary material for crafting most of the more technology-focused items for your camp. Unfortunately, like Ballistic Fiber, this material isn’t the most abundant, and you may find yourself lacking it most of the time. There are four items in the game that will get you Fiber Optics when scrapped:

Biometric Scanners

Flight Data Recorders

High-Powered Microscopes

Microscopes

As you can see, there is little to choose from as a source for your Fiber Optic needs. Luckily, they are relatively easy-to-find items, and you can pick them up in a lot of different locations.

While you can scrap items for Fiber Optics, it can also be dropped by enemies. Fog Crawlers drop the material pretty consistently. Since these creatures aren’t the easiest to find, you may want to stick with gathering the material the old-fashioned way. The following areas all have items that can be scrapped for Fiber Optics:

Fort Defiance: Multiple turrets in the area can be destroyed to obtain Biometric Scanners and you can find multiple Microscopes in the rooms on the upper floors.

Multiple turrets in the area can be destroyed to obtain Biometric Scanners and you can find multiple Microscopes in the rooms on the upper floors. Beckley: This town is filled with robots that have a chance to drop Biometric Scanners. You can also find Microscopes in some of the houses.

This town is filled with robots that have a chance to drop Biometric Scanners. You can also find Microscopes in some of the houses. Arktos Pharma: Medical building filled with Microscopes.

Medical building filled with Microscopes. RobCo Research Center: Another building that is filled with Microscopes. There are also plenty of robots to find in the area that can drop Biometric Scanners.

Another building that is filled with Microscopes. There are also plenty of robots to find in the area that can drop Biometric Scanners. Ella Ames’ Bunker: Ella’s Bunker has multiple Microscopes in it and little to no enemies which makes them easy to obtain.

Remember to keep an eye out for turrets and robots since both can drop Biometric Scanners. Though it is not mentioned above, you can also farm the robots at Whitespring Resort. This is unadvised unless you are in a group or have a powerful build.