How to farm ballistic fiber in Fallout 76

Ballistic fiber is one of the harder crafting materials to find in Fallout 76. This material is needed for different armors and mods for said armors. Basically, anything to do with armor, you are going to need ballistic fiber to do it whether it is crafting or doing simple repairs. If you are still trying to find ballistic fiber out in the world, here is where you will find it.

Items that contain ballistic fiber

Military Ammo Bag: Two ballistic fiber

Military Grade Duck Tape: Two ballistic fiber

Mysterious Fur: One ballistic fiber

Torn Mothman Wing: Two ballistic fiber

As you can see, there aren’t many items that drop the much-needed crafting material. That is what makes finding this material so difficult. Sure, you can try to farm Mothman, but it is unreliable and he rarely spawns. The same goes for Mysterious Fur which only drops from Sheepsquatches.

Best places to farm ballistic fiber

There are a few places that you can farm ballistic fiber. It is best to do this in a private world (if possible) because you won’t have to worry about other players interfering with your work. Make sure to go to each place one after another to get the most ballistic fiber you can. Here is a list of areas you can find items that contain ballistic fiber.