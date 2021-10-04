How to farm ballistic fiber in Fallout 76
Ballistic fiber is hard to find in Fallout 76. Here are some locations to farm for it.
Ballistic fiber is one of the harder crafting materials to find in Fallout 76. This material is needed for different armors and mods for said armors. Basically, anything to do with armor, you are going to need ballistic fiber to do it whether it is crafting or doing simple repairs. If you are still trying to find ballistic fiber out in the world, here is where you will find it.
Items that contain ballistic fiber
- Military Ammo Bag: Two ballistic fiber
- Military Grade Duck Tape: Two ballistic fiber
- Mysterious Fur: One ballistic fiber
- Torn Mothman Wing: Two ballistic fiber
As you can see, there aren’t many items that drop the much-needed crafting material. That is what makes finding this material so difficult. Sure, you can try to farm Mothman, but it is unreliable and he rarely spawns. The same goes for Mysterious Fur which only drops from Sheepsquatches.
Best places to farm ballistic fiber
There are a few places that you can farm ballistic fiber. It is best to do this in a private world (if possible) because you won’t have to worry about other players interfering with your work. Make sure to go to each place one after another to get the most ballistic fiber you can. Here is a list of areas you can find items that contain ballistic fiber.
- Fort Defiance: This area is located in the south-eastern section of the map. You will come across this location during the story. This mental asylum was once used by the Brotherhood of Steel. Here you can find a ton of Military Ammo Bags and Military Grade Duck Tape. Each one will net you two ballistic fiber. This is by far the best location to get ballistic fiber.
- Camp McClintock: Another military location that contains a bunch of Military Ammo Bags is Fort McClintock. This location is around the center of the map and you will come here during the mission “Back to Basic.”
- Watoga Civics Center: This location is filled with Military Ammo Bags and Military Grade Duck Tape. It is located in the south-eastern section of the map in Watoga (obviously). This is the greatest place to search and is often times more deadly than the other locations.
- Survey Camp Alpha: Located just outside of Watoga, Survey Camp Alpha is a great place for additional Military Ammo Bags. There are some high level enemies in this area, so be prepared.