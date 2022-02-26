Where to find a Silver Firefly in Elden Ring – and what it does

One of the most crucial materials you will be tracking down in Elden Ring is the ever-so-tiny Silver Firefly. Unlike other insects you’ll spot, this is entirely harmless and only known to spawn in one specific type of area. Its importance cannot be understated, as the Silver Firefly is an ingredient for an item that aids greatly in leveling up your stats at a quick rate. Here’s where you can find it and what it can do for you.

Firstly, it must be known that Silver Fireflies only stick to places that are dark and hold cold water. That being said, the best locations to farm the material will be in the shadier corners of caves which typically have small puddles around them. This goes for caves found in the beginning of the game, such as Limgrave’s Coastal and Groveside Caves (shown by the blue markers below), as players can catch at least five Silver Fireflies in both.

Additionally, they can be found out in the open near bodies of water at Siofra River and Liurnia of the Lake’s Laskyar Ruins location. The bug is hard to spot in any of these areas, but they come in the form of white spots of light that mainly sit on trees and cave walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Silver Firefly can only be used to craft one item, but what an item it is. Known as the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, this consumable will grant you additional runes when defeating enemies for a short period of time. To own its recipe, you can purchase the Mercenary’s Cookbook 1 from Merchant Kale in the Church of Elleh. You will then be able to craft the item as long as you have five Rowa Fruits, one Silver Firefly, and one Four-Toed Fowl Foot.

