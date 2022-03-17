Where to find Silver Tear Husk in Elden Ring – and what it does

Crafting in Elden Ring is a pretty straight-forward affair, but it still needs a lot of materials to create the items you’re after. With a world as large and open as The Lands Between, tracking down a specific material can be more difficult than it really needs to be. It can feel like trying to find a needle in a whole continent of haystacks.

If you’ve been stuck looking for a Silver Tear Husk, you’re not alone. The elusive item can be tough to find if you don’t know where to look.

What is a Silver Tear Husk and where can you find one?

Silver Tear Husks are crafting materials in Elden Ring used to create Uplifting Aromatic, which can boost your attack power and cut the next incoming attack’s damage in half, and Shield Grease, which boosts guarding ability and all damage reduction. These two recipes are incredibly useful, but they require one Silver Tear Husk per application.

The good news is that Silver Tear Husks can be reliably found without too much difficulty. The bad news is that they are only dropped by one enemy in one specific area. If you are in search of Silver Tear Husks, you’ll need to fight Silver Tears in and around the Eternal City. These tricky enemies are sentient puddles of dark silver slime that can hide against the floor and shoot projectiles from a distance. However, they are fairly easy to find and kill, so it shouldn’t be too much of a challenge to obtain enough Silver Tear Husks to keep yourself stocked up.