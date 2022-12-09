Where to find Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Sky Jellies are a new form of wildlife introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They are basically jellyfish, but instead of living underwater, they float in the air above the ground. They move slowly around the map in small groups of about five Sky Jellies. If you touch a Sky Jelly it will grant you +20 to your Health or Shields and bounce you into the air. If you attack and eliminate a Sky Jelly, it will drop to the ground and explode, causing an effect identical to that of a Shockwave Grenade.

All Sky Jelly locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

There are no locations on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map at which you are guaranteed to find Sky Jellies. They can spawn almost anywhere, and they move around a lot. So, if you find Sky Jellies in one location, they probably won’t be in the same place next time you look, even during the same match.

So, if you want to find Sky Jellies, then you have to explore the map, and keep your eyes out for them. They’re green, they glow slightly, and they “swim” in groups about 10 feet off the ground. You might even find that sometimes when you go back to an area during a match, that Sky Jellies have appeared there during the minute or two you were looking the other way.

Whether or not there are specific places that Sky Jellies are more likely to appear than others isn’t clear, but for what it’s worth, here are some of the places we have definitely encountered Sky Jellies during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: