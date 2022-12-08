How to get all Midseason Drops in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

For the first time in Fortnite, Chapter 4 Season 1 is set to introduce new styles for Battle Pass skins well beyond its launch, rightfully known as Midseason Drops. These alternate outfits range from Epic to even Gaming Legend Series rarities, and there are a total of five to collect. However, it will take more than just being a Battle Pass owner to obtain the unique cosmetics. Here’s how to get all of the Midseason Drops skin styles in Fortnite.

How to unlock Midseason Drop skin styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

As Midseason Drops, each incoming skin style will launch on a specific date alongside a challenge that must be done to unlock them. Its challenge will only require players to earn a particular amount of account levels upon the style’s debut, so any progress made beforehand will not count toward the challenges. Additionally, those wanting these styles must already own the Battle Pass and their dedicated skins. You can find the release date for all Midseason Drop skin styles below, listed in chronological order.

Selene (Sunlit style)

Release date : January 3

: January 3 Rarity: Epic

Massai (Thrasher style)

Release date : January 10

: January 10 Rarity: Epic

Doom Slayer (Ember Armor style)

Release date : January 17

: January 17 Rarity: Gaming Legends Series

Dusty (Away Game style)

Release date : January 24

: January 24 Rarity: Epic

Nezumi (Ascension style)

Release date : January 31

: January 31 Rarity: Legendary

Once every Midseason Drop releases, Battle Pass owners will be treated to an entirely new skin shortly after, The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia. Best of all, those who complete that skin’s own line of quests will also have access to its Back Bling, Harvesting Tool, and eight other cosmetics themed after the famed RPG series.