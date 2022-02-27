Where to find Sliver of Meat in Elden Ring – and what it does

One of the first crafting materials you will have the opportunity to find in Elden Ring is Sliver of Meat. Like other meats, you must first track and hunt down certain types of animals, but the payoff is well worth it. This is because the item is a part of a recipe that aids in weakening harmful status effects you will spot all throughout The Lands Between. Here’s where you can get the Sliver of Meat and what to do with it.

Sliver of Meat is mostly commonly discovered through pillaging deer or sheep carcasses, but it does have a slim chance of also being dropped by rabbits, as well. Each of these animals mainly spawn in Limgrave’s larger forests. For instance, you can hunt down several of each in the woods north of Church of Elleh or around Mistwood Ruins (as shown below). Keep in mind, these creatures are faster than even most enemies, so it is best to track them down on horseback.

Sliver of Meat is only required for crafting Cured Immunizing Meat. Once consumed, the meat will temporary increase your Immunity stat to lessen the effects of poison and Scarlet Rot-induced attacks. In order to make Cured Immunizing Meat, you will first need to own the Armorer’s Cookbook [2], which can be purchased from the merchant east of Limgrave’s Coastal Cave for 600 Runes. Once that’s done, the consumable can be crafted with five Rowa Fruits, one Great Dragonfly Head, and one Sliver of Meat.

