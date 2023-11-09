Where To Find All Slone Audio Log Locations In Fortnite OG Week 2

Another set of Slone Audio Logs has been hidden away on the Fortnite OG map. You’ll be able to find these audio recordings scattered throughout the map, and they’re going to be different locations from the ones you discover during the first week of the season.

There are only a handful of audio logs for you to track down. However, finding them can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’re trying to dodge other Fortnite players, and you have to bounce around the map. Here’s what you need to know about where you can find the Slone audio logs for the Fortnite OG season during Week 2.

All Week 2 Slone Audio Log locations in Fortnite OG Season

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of the audio logs that Slone shares with you comes in a total of four. You’ll need to find them before the next week of the Fortnite OG Season, or they will disappear. If you missed out on the first week when they arrived at the beginning of the season, unfortunately, they will not still be there. You will need to track down the next four that have appeared in Week 2, which means grabbing them before they disappear and you miss out on them for Week 2.

These are all of the locations where we’ve found Slone’s Audio Logs for Week 2 during the Fortnite OG Season. The locations we share are stationary, which means they won’t move, until the end of Week 2. You should expect heavy resistance at each location we share, as other Fortnite players are likely on the hunt for these items, and are eager to add them to their collection.