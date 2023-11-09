How To Get The Grapple Glove During Fortnite OG Season

Snatching awesome gadgets that shake up the game is what sets Fortnite apart. The Grapple Glove, yanking loot to you and turbocharging map traversal, takes coolness to the max, especially during the Fortnite OG Season.

Swinging items like the Spiderwebs and the ODM gear haven’t escaped controversy among Fortnite players. And sure, I can’t deny that chasing people around the map as they continue to run away with these gadgets is kind of annoying. But don’t pretend that grappling to tall buildings and faraway loot to speed up gameplay isn’t fun. Now that grappling season is back let’s find out how to get the Grapple Glove in Fortnite OG.

How to Get the Grapple Glove in Fortnite OG

Screenshot by Gamepur

I had just landed on the outskirts of Tilted Towers, my favorite landing spot for Fortnite OG, when I ran into a random Rift Encounter. I couldn’t miss it even if I wanted to – a hot pink grappling station blasting an obnoxious, unmissable honking sound. Behind the gym rat lifting weights, I found a breakable safebox with our gadget inside: the Grapple Glove.

Since then, I have landed in the same spot twice, but without any luck. Rift Encounters are random, so your chances of getting the Grapple Glove depend on your ability to spot the pink grappling station.

How to Use the Grapple Glove in Fortnite OG

You can use the Grapple Glove by grappling to different surfaces and swinging toward them. It doesn’t work on all surfaces, though. Try cliffs, items, and buildings. The harder the surface, the easier it’ll be to use the Grapple Glove in Fortnite OG.

The coolest thing about the Grapple Grove is that you can gain momentum while grappling. Fornite is also pretty forgiving if you miss a shot; you have a brief moment to reel in the grappling hook and keep the swinging momentum alive.

Still, don’t get carried away with the swinging. Fortnite OG’s Grapple Glove can overheat if you use it too much. Plus, it can break if someone shoots it, which is a pretty impressive feat.