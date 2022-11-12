You need to track down several resources to add to your collection in God of War Ragnarok. You’re going to use these at the forge to upgrade your equipment. It will take time to track them down, especially the rarer materials, such as Smouldering Embers. You can only unlock them one way, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Smouldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Smouldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok

Smouldering Embers can only appear in the hottest flames in the nine realms, which come from Muspelheim. You will need to travel to this location, but not the standard area you receive by working through the game. You have to unlock The Crucible, where Surtr’s challenges await you, similar to what occurred in 2018’s God of War. These combat challenges test your skills against multiple opponents, forcing you to think on your feet and achieve victory through unorthodox methods.

Related: Where to find Divine Ashes in God of War Ragnarok

However, Smouldering Embers do not appear for the first chests. Instead, you need to complete the initial six challenges and unlock the Final Challenges in The Crucible. There will be a series of six additional challenges for you complete, different from the ones you already did. When you finish any Final Challenges, Smoulder Embers will be inside the chest as a reward. If you have not reached this point, make sure to find the two Muspelheim Seeds in Svartalfheim to unlock this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you clear the challenges, you should have enough Smouldering Embers for all your crafting needs at the forge. If you need more, continue through the challenges to find more and add them to your inventory.